Best-Ever Turkey Gravy
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 16
Kelsey Youngman
November 2018

This simple, silky-smooth gravy stays lump-free with a trick of loosening the roux with a splash of broth before whisking it into the pot.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup rendered turkey fat from Rich Turkey Broth or unsalted butter
  • 7 tablespoons all-purpose flour (about 2 ounce)
  • 4 cups Rich Turkey Broth, divided
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme or sage
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Melt turkey fat in a small skillet over medium. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture turns golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Gradually add 3/4 cup Rich Turkey Broth, whisking constantly, until smooth. Remove roux from heat; cover to keep warm. Bring remaining 3 1/4 cups Rich Turkey Broth to a boil in a large stockpot over high. Whisk roux into boiling stock until smooth. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, whisking often, until mixture thickens and no floury taste remains, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in thyme, salt, and pepper.

Notes

Gravy Variations:

Porcini Gravy: Simmer 1/2 ounce (1/2 cup) dried porcini mushrooms and 4 cups Rich Turkey Broth in a stockpot over low 20 minutes. Strain stock; finely chop and reserve mushrooms. Use porcini-infused broth in place of Rich Turkey Broth in Best-Ever Turkey Gravy; stir finely chopped mushrooms into gravy.

Chipotle Gravy: For a lightly spicy flavor, stir 1 minced seeded chipotle chile in adobo sauce into 2 cups Best-Ever Turkey Gravy.

Pimentón Gravy: For a smoky bite, stir 1 teaspoon smoked paprika into 2 cups Best-Ever Turkey Gravy.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up