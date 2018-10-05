This simple, silky-smooth gravy stays lump-free with a trick of loosening the roux with a splash of broth before whisking it into the pot.
How to Make It
Melt turkey fat in a small skillet over medium. Add flour; cook, whisking constantly, until mixture turns golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Gradually add 3/4 cup Rich Turkey Broth, whisking constantly, until smooth. Remove roux from heat; cover to keep warm. Bring remaining 3 1/4 cups Rich Turkey Broth to a boil in a large stockpot over high. Whisk roux into boiling stock until smooth. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, whisking often, until mixture thickens and no floury taste remains, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in thyme, salt, and pepper.
Gravy Variations:
Porcini Gravy: Simmer 1/2 ounce (1/2 cup) dried porcini mushrooms and 4 cups Rich Turkey Broth in a stockpot over low 20 minutes. Strain stock; finely chop and reserve mushrooms. Use porcini-infused broth in place of Rich Turkey Broth in Best-Ever Turkey Gravy; stir finely chopped mushrooms into gravy.
Chipotle Gravy: For a lightly spicy flavor, stir 1 minced seeded chipotle chile in adobo sauce into 2 cups Best-Ever Turkey Gravy.
Pimentón Gravy: For a smoky bite, stir 1 teaspoon smoked paprika into 2 cups Best-Ever Turkey Gravy.
