Gravy Variations:

Porcini Gravy: Simmer 1/2 ounce (1/2 cup) dried porcini mushrooms and 4 cups Rich Turkey Broth in a stockpot over low 20 minutes. Strain stock; finely chop and reserve mushrooms. Use porcini-infused broth in place of Rich Turkey Broth in Best-Ever Turkey Gravy; stir finely chopped mushrooms into gravy.

Chipotle Gravy: For a lightly spicy flavor, stir 1 minced seeded chipotle chile in adobo sauce into 2 cups Best-Ever Turkey Gravy.

Pimentón Gravy: For a smoky bite, stir 1 teaspoon smoked paprika into 2 cups Best-Ever Turkey Gravy.