Best-Ever Roast Chicken
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

This perfectly crisp and juicy roast chicken is one of many fundamental recipes that chef Hugh Acheson includes in Seed Life Skills, a new home economics program he launched in Athens, Georgia, middle schools. From the chicken, he makes myriad dishes that will help expand anyone’s cooking repertoire. Acheson is chef/partner of the Athens restaurants 5 & 10 and The National; the Atlanta restaurant Empire State South and coffee shop Spiller Park Coffee; and the Savannah restaurant The Florence.  Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3 1/2- to 4-pound whole chicken, rinsed and patted dry 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken inside and out with the salt, then tie the legs together with kitchen string, if desired. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 5 hours or overnight. Let the chicken come to room temperature before roasting.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 500°. Put the chicken in a small roasting pan or large skillet. Roast for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 162°. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Carve the chicken and serve.

