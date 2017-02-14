Best-Ever Roast Chicken

This perfectly crisp and juicy roast chicken is one of many fundamental recipes that chef Hugh Acheson includes in Seed Life Skills, a new home economics program he launched in Athens, Georgia, middle schools. From the chicken, he makes myriad dishes that will help expand anyone’s cooking repertoire. Acheson is chef/partner of the Athens restaurants 5 & 10 and The National; the Atlanta restaurant Empire State South and coffee shop Spiller Park Coffee; and the Savannah restaurant The Florence. Slideshow: More Roast Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken inside and out with the salt, then tie the legs together with kitchen string, if desired. Refrigerate uncovered for at least 5 hours or overnight. Let the chicken come to room temperature before roasting.
Preheat the oven to 500°. Put the chicken in a small roasting pan or large skillet. Roast for 50 minutes to 1 hour, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the inner thigh registers 162°. Transfer to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes. Carve the chicken and serve.
Author Name: jlm237
Review Body: Tried this recipe, followed the instructions exactly. One key problem. This recipe does not work in a home oven set at 500 degrees. The fat rendered from the bird creates a great deal of smoke and set off my smoke detector, twice! Need to get out of the test kitchen and test in the home kitchen where powerful ventilation is not always available. It's back to rotisserie chicken from the market for me.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-02-27
Author Name: loveswyoming
Review Body: Agree with jim237. Not only did this recipe cause a tremendous amount of smoke, but there was so much heat that had built up from the high temperature of the oven that it actually caused it to shut off!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-06