Best-Ever Roast Chicken

Author Name: jlm237

Review Body: Tried this recipe, followed the instructions exactly. One key problem. This recipe does not work in a home oven set at 500 degrees. The fat rendered from the bird creates a great deal of smoke and set off my smoke detector, twice! Need to get out of the test kitchen and test in the home kitchen where powerful ventilation is not always available. It's back to rotisserie chicken from the market for me.

Review Rating: 2

Date Published: 2017-02-27