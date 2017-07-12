Best-Ever Cold Fried Chicken 

Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple likes making extra-crispy chicken that retains its crunch in the fridge, so it’s ideal for picnics or just eating right out of the icebox. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Add the chicken. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.
In another large bowl, whisk the flour, paprika, onion powder and garlic powder with 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Spoon 1/4 cup of the buttermilk marinade into the dry ingredients and mix until the dry ingredients look slightly shaggy.
Remove 1 piece of chicken from the buttermilk, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Dredge in the flour mixture, pressing to help it adhere. Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken pieces. Let stand for 30 minutes.
Line a large baking sheet with paper towels and set a rack on top. In a large saucepan, heat the shortening to 325°. Fry the chicken in batches at around 320°, turning occasionally, until golden and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest piece registers 160°, about 15 minutes. Transfer to the rack to drain. Let cool, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight. Serve with hot sauce and assorted pickles.
Make Ahead
