Best-Ever Cold Fried Chicken 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk the buttermilk with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Add the chicken. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2 In another large bowl, whisk the flour, paprika, onion powder and garlic powder with 1 tablespoon of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Spoon 1/4 cup of the buttermilk marinade into the dry ingredients and mix until the dry ingredients look slightly shaggy.

Step 3 Remove 1 piece of chicken from the buttermilk, letting the excess drip back into the bowl. Dredge in the flour mixture, pressing to help it adhere. Transfer to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining chicken pieces. Let stand for 30 minutes.