Best-Ever Banana Splits

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium skillet, combine 1 tablespoon of the sugar with 1 tablespoon of water and cook just until the sugar is dissolved. Add the almonds and toss to coat. Spread the almonds on the prepared sheet and bake for 10 minutes, until tacky and just beginning to brown. Sprinkle with salt, stir and bake for about 10 minutes longer, stirring once or twice, until golden. Let cool completely.