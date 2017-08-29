Berry Vinegar Tart 
Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Laura Rege
October 2017

In this clever riff on lemon pie, Food & Wine’s Laura Rege fills a crunchy graham cracker crust with a sweet and tangy curd made with blackberry vinegar, fresh raspberries and a hint of virgin coconut oil. It’s ideal for anyone who enjoys a dessert with some pucker. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 whole graham crackers 
  • 1 1/4 cups plus 1 tablespoon sugar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted 
  • 8 large egg yolks 
  • 1/2 cup blackberry vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch 
  • 6 ounces raspberries (1 3/4 cups),  plus more for garnish 
  • 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil 
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a food processor, pulse the graham crackers with  1/4 cup of the sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt until fine crumbs form. Add the butter and pulse until incorporated. Press the crumbs evenly over the bottom and up the sides of  a 13-by-4-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Bake the crust for about  12 minutes, until fragrant and browned. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.  

Step 2    

Set a fine sieve over a medium bowl.  In a medium saucepan, whisk the egg yolks with 1 cup of the sugar until well blended. Whisk in the vinegar, cornstarch and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and cook over moderate  heat, whisking, until the mixture just starts to bubble, about 5 minutes. Add the raspberries and return to a simmer. Simmer over moderate heat, whisking, until the berries are broken down and the filling is very thick, about 5 minutes longer.

Step 3    

Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the coconut oil. Strain the custard through the fine sieve, pressing on the solids; there should be just over 1 cup of custard. Pour the custard into the crust, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours.

Step 4    

Transfer the tart to a platter. In a large bowl, whisk the cream with the remaining  1 tablespoon of sugar until medium peaks form. Dollop the whipped cream on top of the tart, garnish with berries and serve.

