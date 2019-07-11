Berry Dust Meringues

For perfect shatteringly crisp meringue, let it cook until well-dried, about 3 hours. The lenghthy oven time at such a low temperature allows the meringue to set without browning or overcooking on the outside.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Beat egg whites with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add granulated sugar to egg whites in 4 additions, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add bourbon and salt, and beat until combined, about 30 seconds.
Gently fold in half of powdered sugar until blended and smooth; fold in remaining powdered sugar. Spread meringue in an even layer on prepared baking sheet, and transfer to preheated oven. Bake until crisp and dry, about 3 hours.
Meanwhile, place dried strawberries and raspberries in a food processor. Pulse into an even powder, about 10 times.
When meringue comes out of oven, sprinkle fruit powder over warm meringue. Press dried mint through a fine mesh strainer into a bowl; sprinkle over meringue. Let meringue cool completely, about 30 minutes. Break meringue into pieces.