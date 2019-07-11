Berry Dust Meringues

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 200°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Beat egg whites with a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on medium-speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add granulated sugar to egg whites in 4 additions, beating well after each addition. Continue beating until stiff peaks form, about 2 minutes. Add bourbon and salt, and beat until combined, about 30 seconds.

Step 2 Gently fold in half of powdered sugar until blended and smooth; fold in remaining powdered sugar. Spread meringue in an even layer on prepared baking sheet, and transfer to preheated oven. Bake until crisp and dry, about 3 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, place dried strawberries and raspberries in a food processor. Pulse into an even powder, about 10 times.