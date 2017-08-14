Berenjenas con  Miel (Fried Eggplant  with Honey) 
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
José Andrés
September 2017

Fried eggplant and honey is a classic combination served across Andalusia, especially in Córdoba. This version is the one José Andrés has on the menu at his Washington, DC, restaurant Jaleo. Slideshow: More Eggplant Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 Japanese eggplants  (1 1/2 pounds total), trimmed and cut crosswise  on the bias 1/4 inch thick 
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 2 1/2 cups whole milk 
  • Canola oil, for frying 
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour 
  • Sea salt 
  • 3 tablespoons honey 
  • Finely grated lemon zest, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the eggplant in a single layer on a rack set over a large rimmed baking sheet and  season with the kosher salt. Top with another baking sheet and press firmly. Let stand for  20 minutes. Press again to help release the juices from the eggplant. Transfer the slices to  a large bowl and cover with the milk. Cover and refrigerate  for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 1 inch of oil to 350°. In a shallow bowl, spread the flour. Remove the eggplant from the milk, shaking off  any excess liquid. Dredge in the flour and shake off the excess. Working in batches, fry the eggplant, turning a few times,  until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer the eggplant  to a paper towel–lined baking sheet and immediately season with sea salt.  

Step 3    

Transfer the eggplant to  a serving platter, drizzle with the honey and garnish generously with lemon zest. Sprinkle with more sea salt and serve immediately. 

