Beltane Ranch Raspberry Syrup

Perfect with a stack of pancakes, preferably ones made with buttermilk, this sweet-tart sauce is also great to pour over waffles or vanilla ice cream.  More Brunch Recipes

  • 5 cups fresh raspberries
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

In a nonreactive saucepan, combine the raspberries and the water. Lightly crush the berries against the side of the pan, then cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Strain the raspberries into a bowl, pressing down on the berries. Wipe out the pan and pour in the raspberry puree. Stir in the sugar, bring to a boil over high heat and cook, skimming, until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Serve warm.

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.

