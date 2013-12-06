Beltane Ranch Raspberry Syrup

Step

In a nonreactive saucepan, combine the raspberries and the water. Lightly crush the berries against the side of the pan, then cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Strain the raspberries into a bowl, pressing down on the berries. Wipe out the pan and pour in the raspberry puree. Stir in the sugar, bring to a boil over high heat and cook, skimming, until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Serve warm.