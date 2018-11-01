Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s Belgian Waffles are light and crispy, with plenty of deep, large squares for butter, syrup, whipped cream, and fresh berries. Be careful not to overmix the egg whites which can cause the batter to clump. To prepare the batter ahead of time, simply omit the egg whites until ready to make waffles. Then let the batter come to room temperature, and gently fold in eggs.