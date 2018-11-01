Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s Belgian Waffles are light and crispy, with plenty of deep, large squares for butter, syrup, whipped cream, and fresh berries. Be careful not to overmix the egg whites which can cause the batter to clump. To prepare the batter ahead of time, simply omit the egg whites until ready to make waffles. Then let the batter come to room temperature, and gently fold in eggs.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the sugar and salt. In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with the water and vanilla. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, then stir in the butter until incorporated.
In a medium bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, beat the egg whites at medium-high speed until soft peaks form, about 2 minutes. Fold them into the batter.
Preheat the oven to 200°. Heat a Belgian waffle iron, then grease it with melted butter. Spoon 1 cup of the batter into the iron, close the top and cook until the waffle is golden, 6 minutes. Transfer the waffle the prepared baking sheet and keep warm in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter. Top the waffles with quartered strawberries and unsweetened whipped cream. Dust with confectioners' sugar and serve.