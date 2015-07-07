Beg Your Pardon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Alex Renshaw

“I wanted to create a spicy, refreshing drink that would showcase cachaça in a different way,” says Chicago’s Alex Renshaw. Here, he mixes cachaça with jalapeño-infused Chartreuse.  Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 3/4 ounce cachaça, preferably Novo Fogo Silver
  • 3/4 ounce Jalapeño Chartreuse (see Note)
  • 3/4 ounce maraschino liqueur
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce unsweetened pineapple juice
  • 1 cilantro sprig, plus 1 cilantro leaf, smacked, for garnish
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the cachaça, Jalapeño Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, pineapple juice and cilantro sprig. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the smacked cilantro leaf.

Notes

Jalapeño Chartreuse: In a jar, combine 8 ounces green Chartreuse with 1 tablespoon chopped jalapeño (about 1/2 small jalapeño) and let stand for 24 hours. Strain the infused Chartreuse and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up