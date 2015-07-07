Beg Your Pardon

“I wanted to create a spicy, refreshing drink that would showcase cachaça in a different way,” says Chicago’s Alex Renshaw. Here, he mixes cachaça with jalapeño-infused Chartreuse.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the cachaça, Jalapeño Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, lemon juice, pineapple juice and cilantro sprig. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the smacked cilantro leaf.
Jalapeño Chartreuse: In a jar, combine 8 ounces green Chartreuse with 1 tablespoon chopped jalapeño (about 1/2 small jalapeño) and let stand for 24 hours. Strain the infused Chartreuse and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 8 ounces.
