Beets & Berries
Rick Poon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremy Fox

Adapted from ON VEGETABLES: MODERN RECIPES FOR THE HOME KITCHEN by Jeremy Fox (Phaidon, $49.95 US/$59.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Beet Recipes

Ingredients

ROASTED BEETS:

  • 10 small beets (beetroots; 1 pound/455 grams)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt

RED QUINOA:

  • 2/3 cup (115 grams) red quinoa
  • 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh spearmint leaves
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon, plus more as needed
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup (150 grams) mixed berries

TO SERVE:

  • 1 medium avocado
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons Beet Soil (from page 293 of the book)
  • A handful of each: whole mulberries, halved raspberries, and halved blackberries, to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the roasted beets: Follow the instructions for roasting and peeling beets on page 40. Cut the peeled beets into whatever size and shape you like and toss them with the olive oil, red wine vinegar, and salt to taste. Set the beets aside to cool until plating.

Step 2    

Make the red quinoa: Rinse the quinoa under cold running water. In a pot, combine the quinoa and 1 1/3 cups (315 milliliters) cool water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook until all the water is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the heat, fluff the quinoa with a fork, and toss it with the 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, the mint, lemon zest and juice, and salt to taste. Cool the quinoa to room temperature or cooler before serving.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the berries with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, season lightly with salt, and mash them with a fork until the oil and the juices combine. Right before serving, halve and pit the avocado, then scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl. Add the olive oil, salt to taste, and a healthy dose of black pepper. Mash it with a fork until well combined.

Step 4    

To serve: To serve, either portion onto 4 individual plates or bowls or onto 1 large platter and serve family-style. Lay a dollop of the avocado first, and follow with some quinoa. Arrange the beets over the avocado and quinoa, then spoon the berry mixture on top. Garnish with beet soil and finish with the fresh berries.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up