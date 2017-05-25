Beets & Berries

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the roasted beets: Follow the instructions for roasting and peeling beets on page 40. Cut the peeled beets into whatever size and shape you like and toss them with the olive oil, red wine vinegar, and salt to taste. Set the beets aside to cool until plating.

Step 2 Make the red quinoa: Rinse the quinoa under cold running water. In a pot, combine the quinoa and 1 1/3 cups (315 milliliters) cool water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover, reduce the heat to a simmer, and cook until all the water is absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the heat, fluff the quinoa with a fork, and toss it with the 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, the mint, lemon zest and juice, and salt to taste. Cool the quinoa to room temperature or cooler before serving.

Step 3 In a bowl, toss the berries with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, season lightly with salt, and mash them with a fork until the oil and the juices combine. Right before serving, halve and pit the avocado, then scoop the avocado flesh into a bowl. Add the olive oil, salt to taste, and a healthy dose of black pepper. Mash it with a fork until well combined.