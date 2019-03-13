Beets and Pistachio Yogurt
Christopher Testani
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

Using both pistachio oil and roasted pistachios creates a rich, nutty flavor that pairs well with roasted beets. Serve leftover yogurt with crispy chicken thighs or roasted sweet potatoes.

Ingredients

BEETS 

  • 2 1/2 pounds small red beets, trimmed 
  • 4 thyme sprigs 
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided 
  • 2 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 1/2 cup water 
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice (from 1 medium orange) 
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 

PISTACHIO YOGURT

  • 3/4 cup salted roasted pistachios
  • 5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon warm water
  • 1/4 cup pistachio oil
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 3/8 teaspoon kosher salt

ADDITIONAL INGREDIENT 

  • Chopped salted roasted pistachios 

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the beets

Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss together beets, thyme, 1 tablespoon oil, and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a 13- x 9-inch roasting pan. Spread beets evenly in pan; pour 1/2 cup water into pan. Cover pan tightly with aluminum foil. Bake in preheated oven until beets are tender, about 1 hour. (Larger beets will take longer to cook.) Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

Step 2    

Remove beets from pan; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Using a paper towel, rub each beet to remove skin; discard skins. Cut beets in half lengthwise. (Cut any larger beets into quarters.) While beets are still warm, transfer to a large bowl. Add orange juice, vinegar, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes. Toss beet mixture; taste and adjust seasonings, if needed. Set aside until ready to serve.

Step 3    Make the pistachio yogurt

Spread pistachios evenly on a small rimmed baking sheet. Bake at 350°F until lightly toasted, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a high-powered blender or food processor; pulse until finely chopped, about 10 times. Add warm water; process until mixture is the consistency of chunky peanut butter, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. With processor running, gradually drizzle in pistachio oil until mixture is mostly smooth and spreadable, about 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a bowl; fold in yogurt and salt.

Step 4    

Dollop 3 tablespoons yogurt mixture on each of 8 plates; top each with 1/2 cup beets. Garnish with chopped pistachios.

