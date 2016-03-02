Beets and Berries
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jeremy Fox
April 2016

Chef Jeremy Fox cleverly pairs roasted beets and lemony quinoa with smashed berries and creamy avocado—an unexpected combination that works brilliantly. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 10 small beets (1 pound)
  • 7 tablepoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablepoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 cup blackberries or raspberries
  • 1 Hass avocado, peeled
  • Chopped toasted pistachios

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a large sheet of foil, toss the beets with 1 tablespoon of the oil; season with salt and wrap up in the foil. Roast for about 45 minutes, until tender. Unwrap and let the beets cool, then peel. Cut into wedges and place in a bowl. Add the vinegar, season with salt and toss.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, cover the quinoa with 2 cups of water; bring to a boil. Cover and cook over moderately low heat for about 15 minutes, until all the water is absorbed. Fluff the quinoa and transfer to a bowl to cool slightly. Add the lemon zest and 2 tablespoons each of the lemon juice and oil; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a bowl, using a fork, smash the berries with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil until a chunky sauce forms. Season with salt.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, mash the avocado with the remaining 1 tablespoon each of olive oil and lemon juice; season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

Spoon the quinoa into bowls. Arrange the beets on top and spoon the berry sauce over the beets. Dollop with the avocado, garnish with pistachios and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked beets and quinoa can be refrigerated separately for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Dry Riesling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up