Author Name: Jenn Elting

Review Body: This is delicious! I had beets and blackberries in my fridge and instinctively thought they'd go well together, but didn't really know what to make. I had most of the ingredients needed for this recipe and gave it a try. So good! I didn't have pistachios and didn't want to go to the store, so I skipped them. I also had store-bought guacamole and topped my Beets and Berries with that.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-08-21