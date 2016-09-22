Beet Socca with Yogurt and Bitter Greens

How to Make It

Step 1 Prepare an ice water bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beets for 30 seconds. Drain and transfer to an ice water bath to cool completely. Drain well, then squeeze and pat dry.

Step 2 In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the chickpea flour, herbs, garlic, 3 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 3/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 cup water. Add the beets.

Step 3 Heat a large cast-iron griddle until smoking. Brush it generously with canola oil. Spoon 4 mounds of the batter on the griddle and spread each into a 5-inch round. Cook the socca over moderately high heat until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates.