Beet Socca with Yogurt and Bitter Greens

These delicious, savory, always gluten-free chickpea pancakes are a mainstay on the menu at Sqirl in Los Angeles, where Jessica Koslow swaps the vegetables depending on what’s seasonal and best. They’re great for brunch, lunch or a light supper, and you can dress them up with smoked fish, horseradish crème fraîche, and poached or fried eggs. Slideshow: More Greens Recipes
How to Make It
Prepare an ice water bath. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beets for 30 seconds. Drain and transfer to an ice water bath to cool completely. Drain well, then squeeze and pat dry.
In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the chickpea flour, herbs, garlic, 3 tablespoons of the lemon juice, 3/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 cup water. Add the beets.
Heat a large cast-iron griddle until smoking. Brush it generously with canola oil. Spoon 4 mounds of the batter on the griddle and spread each into a 5-inch round. Cook the socca over moderately high heat until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to plates.
In a medium bowl, toss the greens with the olive oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice. Season with salt. Dollop the lebneh on the socca, top with the greens and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5