Beet Salad with Shiso  
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Greg Baxtrom
June 2017

Chef Greg Baxtrom makes a very special beet and snow pea salad at Olmsted in Brooklyn, thinly shaving beets and tossing them with fragrant shiso leaves, nutty sesame seeds, and a warming chile oil spiked with coriander, fish sauce and citrus. Slideshow: More Beet Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound snow peas
  • 1/4 cup grapeseed or canola oil 
  • 1 tablespoon crushed coriander seeds 
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce 
  • 1 tablespoon hot chile oil 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice 
  • 1 1/2 pounds small mixed colored beets, peeled and shaved into ribbons 
  • 8 shiso leaves, thinly sliced 
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the snow peas until crisp-tender,  1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and pat dry.  

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the grapeseed oil with the coriander, fish sauce, chile oil, lemon juice and lime juice.  

Step 3    

In a serving bowl, toss the beets and snow peas with the dressing, shiso and the 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds. Season with salt; toss. Garnish with more sesame seeds.

