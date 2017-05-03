Beet Salad with Shiso 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the snow peas until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and pat dry.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk the grapeseed oil with the coriander, fish sauce, chile oil, lemon juice and lime juice.