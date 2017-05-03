Beet Salad with Shiso 

Chef Greg Baxtrom makes a very special beet and snow pea salad at Olmsted in Brooklyn, thinly shaving beets and tossing them with fragrant shiso leaves, nutty sesame seeds, and a warming chile oil spiked with coriander, fish sauce and citrus. Slideshow: More Beet Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the snow peas until crisp-tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a bowl of ice water to cool. Drain well and pat dry.
In a small bowl, whisk the grapeseed oil with the coriander, fish sauce, chile oil, lemon juice and lime juice.
In a serving bowl, toss the beets and snow peas with the dressing, shiso and the 1 tablespoon of sesame seeds. Season with salt; toss. Garnish with more sesame seeds.
