Beet Poke with Avocado-Wasabi Mash
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ed Kenney
January 2016

This cold salad has a bright, earthy, and sweet taste to it thanks to fresh ingredients like oranges, sweet onions, and of course - beets!

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds medium beets, scrubbed
  • 1 navel orange, halved
  • One 3-inch piece of fresh ginger, sliced and smashed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/3 cup macadamia nuts
  • 1/2 cup wakame seaweed
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 cup very thinly sliced sweet onion
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 2 Hass avocados—peeled, pitted and cut into large chunks
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons wasabi powder
  • 1 golden beet, peeled and sliced paper-thin, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Set the beets in a baking dish. Squeeze the juice from the orange halves over the beets; add the orange halves and ginger to the dish. Drizzle the beets with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Cover tightly with foil and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the beets are tender. Let cool, then peel and cut into 1-inch pieces. Leave the oven on.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, toast the nuts in a pie plate until golden, about 10 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop. In a bowl, cover the wakame with cold water and let stand until rehydrated, about 5 minutes; drain. Rinse under cold water, then drain again.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the beets with the wakame, toasted nuts, vinegar, sesame oil, onion and scallions. Season the poke with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until slightly chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 4    

In another bowl, mash the avocados with the lemon juice, wasabi powder and 1 tablespoon of water. Season the avocado with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Step 5    

To serve, mound the poke on plates and garnish with the golden beet, if using.  Pass the avocado-wasabi mash at the table.

Make Ahead

The beet poke can be refrigerated overnight. Add the nuts, then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up