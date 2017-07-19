Beet Muhammara 

Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling of Botanica in Los Angeles created this vibrant purple dip when they were trying to “Botanica-ize” the traditional Middle Eastern red pepper dip. “I love the texture and sweet earthiness that comes from the raw beet,” says Fiffer. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the cumin over moderately high heat until fragrant, 1 minute. Transfer to a food processor. Add the beet, 3/4 cup of walnuts, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, garlic and the 1 1/4 teaspoons of Urfa. Pulse to finely chop. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until the dip is almost smooth. Season with salt. Transfer to a small bowl and garnish with more walnuts and Urfa.
Make Ahead
Notes
Urfa biber, or Urfa pepper, is a smoky, sour Turkish chile. It’s available at laboiteny.com or amazon.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5