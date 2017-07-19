Beet Muhammara 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/3 cups
Emily Fiffer
August 2017

Emily Fiffer and Heather Sperling of Botanica in Los Angeles created this vibrant purple dip when they were trying to “Botanica-ize” the traditional Middle Eastern red pepper dip. “I love the texture and sweet earthiness that comes from the raw beet,” says Fiffer. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin 
  • 1 large red beet, peeled and chopped 
  • 3/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts,  plus more for garnish 
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses 
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons Urfa biber (see Note),  plus more for garnish 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

In a small skillet, toast the cumin over  moderately high heat until fragrant,  1 minute. Transfer to a food processor. Add the beet, 3/4 cup of walnuts, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, garlic and the 1 1/4 teaspoons of Urfa. Pulse to finely chop. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until the dip is almost smooth.  Season with salt. Transfer to a small bowl and garnish with more walnuts and Urfa.  

Make Ahead

The muhammara can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

Urfa biber, or Urfa pepper, is  a smoky, sour Turkish chile. It’s available  at laboiteny.com or amazon.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up