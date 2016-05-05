Beet Hummus

This stunning magenta hummus is all about the beets, and, though it’s made without chickpeas, it’s flavored with tahini, garlic and spices, like traditional versions. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, cover the beets with water and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven for about 2 hours, until very tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beets to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, slip off the skins. Cut the beets into 1-inch pieces, spread them on a baking sheet and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.
In a food processor, combine the braised beets with the garlic, coriander and lemon juice and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until incorporated and the beet puree is smooth. Scrape into a bowl and whisk in the tahini. Season with salt and serve with pita bread.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sarah Thomas Stage
Review Body: 3/4 cup is to much tahini. 1/4 cup would be more like because otherwise it overpowers the beets.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-06
Author Name: Lidia Viktorova
Review Body: Love, love, love this healthy, non chick pea hummus.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-20
Author Name: redpaintedtoes
Review Body: I added 1/3 cup tahini and it's too much. Also, no need for olive oil as this is pretty thin as is.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-10-08
Author Name: pamisue
Review Body: This is delicious!! I added a can of garbanzo's, reduced tahini to 1/3 cup and did not need olive oil
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-26
Author Name: dzdeb
Review Body: Easy, delicious and so pretty. I used an unsalted tahini to control the saltiness. Big hit.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-26