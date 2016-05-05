Beet Hummus
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 cups
Eli Sussman and Max Sussman
June 2016

This stunning magenta hummus is all about the beets, and, though it’s made without chickpeas, it’s flavored with tahini, garlic and spices, like traditional versions. Slideshow: More Hummus Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds red beets, scrubbed
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons ground coriander
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 cup tahini
  • Kosher salt
  • Warm pita bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium enameled cast-iron casserole, cover the beets with water and bring to a boil. Cover and braise in the oven for about 2 hours, until very tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the beets to a cutting board. When cool enough to handle, slip  off the skins. Cut the beets into 1-inch pieces, spread them on a baking sheet and refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the braised beets with the garlic, coriander and lemon juice and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle  in the olive oil until incorporated and the beet puree is smooth. Scrape into a bowl and whisk in the tahini. Season with salt and serve with pita bread.

Make Ahead

The hummus can be refrigerated overnight.

