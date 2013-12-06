Beet-Horseradish-Infused Vodka

This vodka is great served the Russian way, as an ice-cold shot after a toast. Vodka Drinks
In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the vodka with the horseradish and beets. Close the jar tightly and let stand at room temperature for 2 weeks. Strain the vodka through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids. Strain the vodka a second time through a coffee filter into a clean jar and refrigerate for up to 3 months.
