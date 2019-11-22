Beet-Carrot Slaw with Garlicky Labneh

This sweet, tart, and creamy jewel-toned slaw is filled with freshly shredded beets and carrots and tangy labneh. Make fast work of shredding carrots and beets using a food processor fitted with a grating attachment. Separating the grated vegetables helps keep their rich colors from mixing and muddling. Use rainbow carrots for more color, or swap out the red beets for Chioggia and their pink-and-white swirls.
How to Make It
Stir together labneh and garlic in a small bowl until combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Grate carrots in a food processor fitted with the grating attachment; transfer to a bowl. Grate beet, and transfer to a separate bowl.
Whisk together oil, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper in a small bowl until combined. Drizzle half of the vinaigrette (about 1/4 cup) over grated carrots; stir to combine. Let stand 5 minutes.
Spread labneh mixture on a serving platter. Top with carrot mixture and grated beets; drizzle with remaining vinaigrette. Sprinkle with pistachios, mint, coriander seeds, and lemon zest.