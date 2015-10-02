Beet-Cacao Smoothie

Beetroot is full of vitamins and minerals and packed with powerful antioxidants. It’s the perfect addition to this nourishing smoothie, along with raw cacao, which is incredibly rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. You can use raw beetroot with a high-powered blender; however, this smoothie is also a great way to use up any leftover cooked beets you may have. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes