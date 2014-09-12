Beet-and-Wine-Infused Poached Pears
© Jorgensen Photography
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Ludovic Lefebvre
October 2014

These poached pears from star chef Ludo Lefebvre get gorgeous color and flavor from the beet-juice-spiked syrup they’re poached in. It’s a brilliant twist on the classic French recipe. Slideshow: Pear Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups dry red wine
  • 1 cup fresh beet juice
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 1 small cinnamon stick
  • 1/2 cup crème de cassis
  • 4 ripe Bosc pears, peeled

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, bring the wine, beet juice, sugar, lemon, cinnamon stick and 1/4 cup of the crème de cassis to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat for 5 minutes, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the pears, cover and simmer over moderately low heat, turning once, until just tender, 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pears to a bowl.

Step 2    

Boil the poaching liquid over moderately high heat until reduced to 1 cup, 13 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 cup of crème de cassis. Pour the syrup over the pears and let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, 30 minutes; discard the cinnamon stick.

Step 3    

Serve the pears with the syrup on a platter or in shallow bowls. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Make Ahead

The pears can be refrigerated in the syrup for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Vanilla ice cream.

