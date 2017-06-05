Beet-and-Vodka-Cured Gravlax 

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar and 1/2 cup of salt with the vodka and the citrus zest and juice until the sugar dissolves. Place the salmon, skin side down, in a glass or ceramic dish lined with a large sheet of plastic wrap. Spread the sugar-citrus mixture evenly on the fish, then pat the beets on top. Wrap tightly in the plastic. Top with a plate and a few heavy cans to weigh it down. Refrigerate until the fish feels firm and looks cured in the center, 2 to 3 days. The sides of the fillet will have the strongest flavor and driest texture.