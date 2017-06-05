Beet-and-Vodka-Cured Gravlax 
© Melissa Roberts-Matar
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Dane Allchorne
April 2017

Chef Dane Allchorne of The Milk House in England says that this is one of the first dishes he put on the menu, and it’s one of his favorites. The combination of beets, citrus, vodka and sugar makes the perfect cure for a good piece of salmon. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup turbinado sugar 
  • 1/2 cup fine sea salt, plus more  for seasoning 
  • 3 tablespoons vodka 
  • 2 tablespoons orange zest plus 6 tablespoons fresh orange juice  (from 2 large oranges) 
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest plus  3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice  (from 1 large lemon) 
  • 2 pounds center-cut skin-on salmon fillet, pinbones removed 
  • 2 large beets, coarsely shredded 
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise 
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh peeled horseradish 
  • 1 pound celery root, peeled and coarsely shredded (4 cups) 
  • Sliced cocktail rye bread or rye crackers, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar and  1/2 cup of salt with the vodka and the  citrus zest and juice until the sugar dissolves. Place the salmon, skin side  down, in a glass or ceramic dish lined with a large sheet of plastic wrap. Spread the sugar-citrus mixture evenly on the fish, then pat the beets on top. Wrap tightly in the plastic. Top with a plate and a few heavy cans to weigh it down. Refrigerate until the fish feels firm and looks cured in the center, 2 to 3 days. The sides of the fillet will have the strongest flavor and driest texture. 

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the Dijon, dill and horseradish until smooth. Stir in the celery root and season with salt. 

Step 3    

Rinse the cured salmon and pat dry. Slice very thinly across the grain and serve with the remoulade and rye bread.

Make Ahead

The cured and rinsed gravlax can be wrapped tightly in plastic and refrigerated for up to 1 week. The remoulade can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

