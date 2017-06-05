Beet-and-Vodka-Cured Gravlax 

Chef Dane Allchorne of The Milk House in England says that this is one of the first dishes he put on the menu, and it’s one of his favorites. The combination of beets, citrus, vodka and sugar makes the perfect cure for a good piece of salmon. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, whisk the sugar and 1/2 cup of salt with the vodka and the citrus zest and juice until the sugar dissolves. Place the salmon, skin side down, in a glass or ceramic dish lined with a large sheet of plastic wrap. Spread the sugar-citrus mixture evenly on the fish, then pat the beets on top. Wrap tightly in the plastic. Top with a plate and a few heavy cans to weigh it down. Refrigerate until the fish feels firm and looks cured in the center, 2 to 3 days. The sides of the fillet will have the strongest flavor and driest texture.
In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the Dijon, dill and horseradish until smooth. Stir in the celery root and season with salt.
Rinse the cured salmon and pat dry. Slice very thinly across the grain and serve with the remoulade and rye bread.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: BrendaHolmes747
Review Body: I think i'll go with white wine instead of vodka!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-06
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: This one is amazing!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-11