Beet-and-Quinoa Salad 
© Abby Hocking  
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Julie Pointer Adams
May 2017

This insanely easy salad from Julie Pointer Adams, author of the book Wabi-Sabi Welcome, is all about the beets. Double the recipe and make enough to last for the week—the beets hold up nicely and the plump raisins absorb the olive oil, making for a delicious, no-fuss work lunch. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium beets, scrubbed  
  • 1 cup cooked quinoa 
  • 2 large carrots, shredded 
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, cover the beets with water. Simmer over moderate heat, partially covered, until tender, 1 hour.  Let cool, then peel and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. In a large bowl, toss the beets with the quinoa, carrots, raisins and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up