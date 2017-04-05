Beet-and-Quinoa Salad 

© Abby Hocking
This insanely easy salad from Julie Pointer Adams, author of the book Wabi-Sabi Welcome, is all about the beets. Double the recipe and make enough to last for the week—the beets hold up nicely and the plump raisins absorb the olive oil, making for a delicious, no-fuss work lunch. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, cover the beets with water. Simmer over moderate heat, partially covered, until tender, 1 hour. Let cool, then peel and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. In a large bowl, toss the beets with the quinoa, carrots, raisins and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper; serve.
