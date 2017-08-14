Beet-and-Onion Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan, cover the beets with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and let cool, then cut into bite-size pieces.

Step 2 In a bowl, cover the onion with ice water. Add a generous pinch of salt and let stand until crisp, 20 minutes. Drain well; pat dry.