Beet-and-Onion Salad 

Sweet beets, crisp onion, and great olive oil and vinegar are all you need to make this simple and crowd-pleasing salad from Spanish winemaker Álvaro Palacios. Slideshow: More Beet Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a saucepan, cover the beets with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well and let cool, then cut into bite-size pieces.
Step 2
In a bowl, cover the onion with ice water. Add a generous pinch of salt and let stand until crisp, 20 minutes. Drain well; pat dry.
Step 3
In a bowl, toss the beets and onion with the olive oil and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Serve.
Make Ahead
The boiled beets can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before using.
