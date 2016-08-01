Beet-and-Chard Polenta with Ricotta Salata
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Giampaolo Venica
September 2016

This two-tone polenta from Friulian winemaker Giampaolo Venica is incredibly easy to make: Just mix half of the polenta with pureed raw chard and the other half with pureed raw beet. The resulting dish, topped with thinly sliced ricotta salata, echoes the colors of the Italian flag. Slideshow: More Polenta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups stone-ground white polenta
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped stemmed Swiss chard leaves
  • 1 small red beet, peeled and chopped
  • 3 ounces ricotta salata cheese, thinly sliced or crumbled
  • Baby arugula, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan, bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Slowly drizzle in the polenta, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until tender and thickened, 20 minutes. Stir in the butter, 2 tablespoons of oil and the grated cheese; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the Swiss chard with 1/2 cup of water until smooth. Scrape into a small bowl. Wipe out the blender. Add the beet and 1/2 cup of water and puree until smooth. Scrape into another small bowl.

Step 3    

Pour half of the polenta into a bowl. Add the chard puree to the remaining polenta in the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring, until well blended, 2 minutes. Mound the chard polenta on one side of each of 6 shallow bowls. Rinse out the saucepan and add the reserved polenta and beet puree. Cook over low heat, stirring, until blended, 2 minutes. Spoon the beet polenta next to the chard polenta. Top with the ricotta salata, garnish with arugula and drizzle with oil. Season with pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The chard and beet polentas can be refrigerated separately for 2 days. Reheat before serving, adding water if necessary.

Suggested Pairing

Brisk Friulian white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up