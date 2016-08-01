Beet-and-Chard Polenta with Ricotta Salata

This two-tone polenta from Friulian winemaker Giampaolo Venica is incredibly easy to make: Just mix half of the polenta with pureed raw chard and the other half with pureed raw beet. The resulting dish, topped with thinly sliced ricotta salata, echoes the colors of the Italian flag. Slideshow: More Polenta Recipes
In a saucepan, bring 6 cups of water to a boil. Slowly drizzle in the polenta, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until tender and thickened, 20 minutes. Stir in the butter, 2 tablespoons of oil and the grated cheese; season with salt and pepper.
In a blender, puree the Swiss chard with 1/2 cup of water until smooth. Scrape into a small bowl. Wipe out the blender. Add the beet and 1/2 cup of water and puree until smooth. Scrape into another small bowl.
Pour half of the polenta into a bowl. Add the chard puree to the remaining polenta in the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring, until well blended, 2 minutes. Mound the chard polenta on one side of each of 6 shallow bowls. Rinse out the saucepan and add the reserved polenta and beet puree. Cook over low heat, stirring, until blended, 2 minutes. Spoon the beet polenta next to the chard polenta. Top with the ricotta salata, garnish with arugula and drizzle with oil. Season with pepper and serve.
Author Name: Marisol2020
Review Body: Easy and delicious. Sadly the stores I went to didn't have stone ground polenta so I had to use the precooked round from Trader Joe's (which I broke down with water and butter). Still, it worked.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: edubb
Review Body: This looked gorgeous. I can't really vouch for authenticity because I couldn't find anything but instant polenta - but when I try again I'll roast the beets and cook greens with a little garlic before making puréed. The chard flavor was too pronounced- it was the experience of drinking a green smoothie (which I enjoy) with the porridge mouthfeel, which just didn't work for me. But it's a visual showstopper.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-09-04
Author Name: figgypudding153
Review Body: Delicious, fun colors
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-11-06
Author Name: 14Galaxygirl
Review Body: I've taste something like this before and I didn't like polenta at all.. I more than prefer mashed potatoes.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-09-13