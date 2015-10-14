Beet-and-Caraway-Roasted Pork Tenderloin
© Con Poulos
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
November 2015

Don’t throw away your beet peels! Instead, use them to make this striking fuchsia pork roast—the beets and caraway seeds give the pork a sweet earthiness. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces red and/or yellow beet peels (1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons caraway seeds
  • Two 1-pound pork tenderloins
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Pepper
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mini food processor, puree the beet peels, salt and caraway seeds until a paste forms. On a rimmed baking sheet, rub each pork tenderloin with 2 tablespoons of the beet paste. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Drizzle the pork with the  2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 135°. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice the pork 1/2 inch thick and transfer to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Dark-berried, lightly herbal Loire Valley Cabernet Franc.

