Beet-and-Caraway-Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Don’t throw away your beet peels! Instead, use them to make this striking fuchsia pork roast—the beets and caraway seeds give the pork a sweet earthiness. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes
How to Make It
In a mini food processor, puree the beet peels, salt and caraway seeds until a paste forms. On a rimmed baking sheet, rub each pork tenderloin with 2 tablespoons of the beet paste. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400°. Drizzle the pork with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center registers 135°. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice the pork 1/2 inch thick and transfer to a platter. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with lemon wedges.
Author Name: @PGBarch
Review Body: I made this last night. It is terrific! I added a bit of extra salt though :)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: JabarShell
Review Body: That looks good. I never had beets but I surely would like to try this with my tenderloin cooking. I also didn't realize that pork tenderloin cooks that fast.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-21
Author Name: Mavis055
Review Body: I totally appreciate your cueing us in this valuable recipe using yellow beet peels. This is actually the first time I heard about it. I just bought my first beet yesterday and I'm quite excited to do this today! Thanks.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-21
Author Name: linda95
Review Body: If the beets are too hard, is it ok to steam them first before making a puree with it?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-21
Author Name: TrevL
Review Body: Looks awesome! I grew some beets in a bag and and it's soon time to reap! This whole thing is so interesting and I am sure makes a lot of sense.. Thanks!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-21
Author Name: @OliveRadio
Review Body: oh wow.. this looks great
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: Shani Benjamin
Review Body: Killer combination!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-16