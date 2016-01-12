Beet and Arugula Salad with Marinated Burrata

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the burrata in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, toast the fenugreek seeds and peppercorns over moderately low heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1⁄4 cup of the olive oil and 3 of the thyme sprigs and bring to a bare simmer; simmer gently for 3 minutes. Let cool until lukewarm, then pour the infused oil over the burrata. Let the burrata marinate for 1 hour. Discard the aromatics.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small roasting pan lined with foil, combine the beets with the bay leaves, vinegar, 2 teaspoons of salt, 1⁄2 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the remaining 2 thyme sprigs. Cover with foil and roast until the beets are tender, about 30 minutes. Uncover and let cool briefly. Peel the beets and cut them into bite-size wedges. In a small bowl, toss the beets with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt.