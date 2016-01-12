Beet and Arugula Salad with Marinated Burrata

At G.E.B., his eclectic Chicago bistro, Elliot creates casual dishes that usually feature just three main components. For this very simple salad, he updates a classic combination of roasted beets and arugula by adding burrata (cream-filled mozzarella) marinated in olive oil and herbs.
Great Salad Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Place the burrata in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, toast the fenugreek seeds and peppercorns over moderately low heat until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1⁄4 cup of the olive oil and 3 of the thyme sprigs and bring to a bare simmer; simmer gently for 3 minutes. Let cool until lukewarm, then pour the infused oil over the burrata. Let the burrata marinate for 1 hour. Discard the aromatics.
Meanwhile, in a small roasting pan lined with foil, combine the beets with the bay leaves, vinegar, 2 teaspoons of salt, 1⁄2 cup of water, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the remaining 2 thyme sprigs. Cover with foil and roast until the beets are tender, about 30 minutes. Uncover and let cool briefly. Peel the beets and cut them into bite-size wedges. In a small bowl, toss the beets with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt.
In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with lemon juice. Arrange the beets on plates. Tear the burrata into pieces and set them beside the beets. Top with the arugula and lemon zest. Sprinkle the salads with fleur de sel and cracked pepper, drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and serve.
Notes
If you can’t find burrata, buffalo mozzarella is a fine substitute
Serve With
The roasted beets can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5