The Bee’s Knees combines the bright and lightly sweet flavors of lemon, honey and gin. This classic cocktail is traditionally served up, but Chef Missy Robbins prefers hers on the rocks. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes Reprinted with permission from Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing