The Bee’s Knees combines the bright and lightly sweet flavors of lemon, honey and gin. This classic cocktail is traditionally served up, but Chef Missy Robbins prefers hers on the rocks. Slideshow: More Gin Cocktail Recipes Reprinted with permission from Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing
How to Make It
Make the honey syrup Combine the honey and water in a small saucepan over low heat, cooking until the honey dissolves. Remove from the heat and transfer to a glass container. Reserve.
Make a cocktail Put the gin, lemon, and honey syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake well. Pour into a coupe or, as I prefer, serve in a rocks glass over ice.
