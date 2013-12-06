Bee's Ease

Lynnette Marrero loves mint tea. Infused with lavender, it’s the base for this mocktail, which she sweetens with a pale, floral acacia honey syrup. If you’re making the drink with a darker, more robust honey such as clover, use 3/4 tablespoon each of honey and water. Slideshow: Delicious Mocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Lavender-Mint Tea, lemon juice and honey syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass, stir in the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5