Bee's Ease
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Lynnette Marrero

Lynnette Marrero loves mint tea. Infused with lavender, it’s the base for this mocktail, which she sweetens with a pale, floral acacia honey syrup. If you’re making the drink with a darker, more robust honey such as clover, use 3/4 tablespoon each of honey and water. Slideshow: Delicious Mocktails

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces Lavender-Mint Tea
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce honey syrup (1 tablespoon honey mixed with 1/2 tablespoon warm water)
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda
  • 1 mint sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the Lavender-Mint Tea, lemon juice and honey syrup and shake well. Strain into a chilled rocks glass, stir in the club soda and garnish with the mint sprig.

