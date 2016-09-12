Beer-Steamed Shrimp  with Cocktail Sauce 
© David Malosh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Suzanne Goin and David Lentz
October 2016

At her new laid-back restaurant, The Backyard at the Hollywood Bowl, Suzanne Goin serves this well-spiced shrimp dish. The recipe comes from her husband, David Lentz, who features it on his menu at The Hungry Cat; he’s been cooking it for his family for years. It’s easily scaled up to serve even more people. Slideshow: Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds extra-large shrimp
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil  
  • 1 onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 head of garlic, cut in half crosswise
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 1 chile de árbol, crushed  
  • One 12-ounce can of beer, preferably Pabst Blue Ribbon
  • 2 lemons, halved
  • 2 tablespoons Old Bay Seasoning  
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon drained prepared horseradish
  • 2 1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice  
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon Sriracha
  • 3/4 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using kitchen shears, cut along the back of each shrimp shell and remove the intestinal vein. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and chile and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and just starting to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the beer and simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the lemon halves, Old Bay and 5 cups of water to the saucepan and bring just to a simmer. Add the shrimp and poach over low heat until just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp, onion, garlic and lemon halves to a platter to cool slightly.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the ketchup with the horseradish, lemon juice, Sriracha and Worcestershire.

Step 4    

Serve the shrimp, warm or at room temperature, with the cocktail sauce.

Make Ahead

The cocktail sauce can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Suggested Pairing

Peppery, minerally California white: 2015 Tatomer Meeresboden Santa Barbara County Grüner Veltliner.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up