Beer-Steamed Shrimp  with Cocktail Sauce 

At her new laid-back restaurant, The Backyard at the Hollywood Bowl, Suzanne Goin serves this well-spiced shrimp dish. The recipe comes from her husband, David Lentz, who features it on his menu at The Hungry Cat; he’s been cooking it for his family for years. It’s easily scaled up to serve even more people. Slideshow: Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
Using kitchen shears, cut along the back of each shrimp shell and remove the intestinal vein. In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and chile and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened and just starting to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the beer and simmer until reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
Add the lemon halves, Old Bay and 5 cups of water to the saucepan and bring just to a simmer. Add the shrimp and poach over low heat until just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp, onion, garlic and lemon halves to a platter to cool slightly.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk the ketchup with the horseradish, lemon juice, Sriracha and Worcestershire.
Serve the shrimp, warm or at room temperature, with the cocktail sauce.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: dottie8552
Review Body: Good recipe. Poaching allowed the shrimp to absorb the flavors without overcooking. We allowed the garlic and onions to develop good color before adding the gluten free beer and used less water so as not to dilute the flavors.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-25
Author Name: HBcook
Review Body: I made this as an appetizer for Easter. I halved the recipe and it would have served 3. Really interesting prep of the shrimp and don't know if any flavor penetrated but was a great presentation. The Cocktail Sauce has a great kick to it. Not your everyday shrimp cocktail!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-17