Beer Bread with Jalapeño, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

With jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco and a Mexican amber ale like Dos Equis, this savory beer bread would be delicious alongside a bowl of chili or black bean soup. Use a second jalapeño for a spicier bread or a Mexican lager like Tecate for a milder beer flavor. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, sugar, salt, pepper, cumin and chipotle chile powder. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the beer and 3 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, stir until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the cheese, jalapeño and cilantro until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top.
Bake for about 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Remove the bread from the loaf pan and let cool completely on the rack before slicing. Serve with softened butter for spreading.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5