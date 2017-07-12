Beer Bread with Jalapeño, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : One 10-inch loaf
Anna Painter

With jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco and a Mexican amber ale like Dos Equis, this savory beer bread would be delicious alongside a bowl of chili or black bean soup. Use a second jalapeño for a spicier bread or a Mexican lager like Tecate for a milder beer flavor. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • One 12-ounce bottle Mexican amber ale, such as Dos Equis amber ale
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled slightly, plus softened unsalted butter, for serving
  • 6 ounces queso fresco cheese, crumbled
  • One 2-inch jalapeño, seeded and minced
  • 3 tablespoons minced cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, sugar, salt, pepper, cumin and chipotle chile powder. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients. Add the beer and 3 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, stir until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the cheese, jalapeño and cilantro until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top.

Step 3    

Bake for about 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Remove the bread from the loaf pan and let cool completely on the rack before slicing. Serve with softened butter for spreading.

