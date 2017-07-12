Beer Bread with Brown Ale, Cheddar and Bacon

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray. In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, sugar, salt and pepper. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Add the beer and 3 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, stir until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the bacon, cheese and scallions until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top.