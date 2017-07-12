Beer Bread with Brown Ale, Cheddar and Bacon

Food & Wine’s bacon-and-cheddar bread is delicious alongside a hearty bowl of soup and a pint of cold beer. Slideshow: More Bread and Biscuit Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Coat a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray. In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, sugar, salt and pepper. Make a well in the dry ingredients. Add the beer and 3 tablespoons of the melted butter. Using a rubber spatula, stir until only a few streaks of flour remain. Fold in the bacon, cheese and scallions until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth the top. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter over the top.
Bake for about 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the bread from the loaf pan and let cool completely on the rack before slicing. Serve with softened butter for spreading.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5