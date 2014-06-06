Beer-Braised Chicken Wings with Clams and Chickpeas

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the chicken wings with the Old Bay and season with salt and pepper. Spread out the wings and roast for 10 minutes, until the skin looks tight.

Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the onion, garlic, bay leaf and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened but not browned, about 10 minutes.

Step 3

Add the tomato paste and chicken wings to the skillet and stir until the wings are well coated, then stir in the clams. Add the beer and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil for 3 minutes, then add the stock and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the clams open, 5 to 10 minutes; as they open, transfer them to a serving bowl. Stir the parsley into the skillet, then spoon the chicken wings and broth over the clams. Serve.