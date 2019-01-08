Beer-Braised Carrots with Coriander and Feta

“When it comes to cooking with beer,” says Guarnaschelli, “I like using Heineken because it adds a pleasant sweetness and a faint yeasty taste that I love.” The brown sugar and earthy flavor of the carrots are perfect with feta, which adds just the right amount of richness and salt. (Save craft beer for drinking, Guarnaschelli suggests: “Serve it with a steak and these carrots on the side.”)
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet over medium-high; add butter, and cook until butter melts and begins to brown, about 1 minute. Add coriander seeds, and toss to coat. Cook until toasted and fragrant, about 1 minute. Add carrots, and toss to coat. Stir in brown sugar and salt.
Add beer to skillet. Bring to a gentle boil over medium-high, and cook until carrots are tender when pierced with tip of a knife, about 20 minutes. (If beer reduces completely before carrots are tender, add a splash of water.) Stir in vinegar, and remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, arrange carrots on a platter; discard cooking liquid. Top with crumbled feta and cilantro sprigs.