Beer-Braised Carrots with Coriander and Feta

“When it comes to cooking with beer,” says Guarnaschelli, “I like using Heineken because it adds a pleasant sweetness and a faint yeasty taste that I love.” The brown sugar and earthy flavor of the carrots are perfect with feta, which adds just the right amount of richness and salt. (Save craft beer for drinking, Guarnaschelli suggests: “Serve it with a steak and these carrots on the side.”)