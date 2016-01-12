Beer Braised Cabbage and Sausage
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Bring hearty elements together for a great winter dish. Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 1/4 pounds Bratwurst sausage links
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 1 Gala apple, cored and sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 1/2 pounds green cabbage, sliced
  • 1 (12 ounce) beer
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons caraway seeds
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot, then brown the sausages, turning once, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sausages to a platter.

Step 2    

Stir in the onion, apple, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, then cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes.

Step 3    

Place the sausage back in the pot along with the cabbage, beer, Worcestershire, mustard, and caraway and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, then cook, covered, until cabbage is tender, about 20 minutes. Uncover pot and simmer until liquid is almost evaporated, about 5 minutes, then season with salt and pepper to taste, sprinkle with the dill and serve.

