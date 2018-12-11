Beer-Battered Fish with Malt Vinegar Aioli 

Step 3

Heat canola oil to 350°F in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high. Pour buttermilk into a shallow dish, and place remaining 1 cup all-purpose flour in a second shallow dish. Sprinkle fish with pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Working with one piece of fish at a time, dip fish in buttermilk. Shake off excess buttermilk, and then dredge in flour. Shake off excess flour. Dip fish in beer batter, coating each piece completely, and let extra batter drip off fish. Using tongs, dip each piece of fish about halfway in hot oil, and cook until fish starts to float, about 6 seconds. (This prevents it from sticking to the pan and other pieces of fish.) Release fish, and fry, turning occasionally with tongs, until crispy and golden brown and internal temperature of fish reaches 140°F, about 3 minutes. Remove from oil, and place on a paper towel to drain. Sprinkle immediately with salt and pepper. Serve with malt vinegar aioli and lemon wedges.