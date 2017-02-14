Beefsteak Tomato and Burrata Salad with Olive Streusel 
ABBY HOCKING
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Michael Voltaggio and Bryan Voltaggio
March 2017

The crunchy, savory kalamata olive streusel that tops this salad from Bryan and Michael Voltaggio is our new condiment obsession. Toss it in your next kale salad, sprinkle over roasted root vegetables or use it to garnish steamed grains. If you can’t find good beefsteak tomatoes for this dish, use the best greenhouse tomatoes you can get your hands on. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 1/2 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms, chopped 
  • 8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced 
  • One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes 
  • One 8-inch piece kombu (see Note), broken into pieces 
  • 2 teaspoons sugar 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 1 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour 
  • 1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder 
  • 1/4 cup pitted kalamata olives 
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed 
  • 4 large, ripe beefsteak tomatoes,  cut into 1-inch-thick slices 
  • Two 4-ounce balls of burrata, patted  dry and halved 
  • Basil leaves and small fennel fronds, for garnish (optional)  
  • Flaky sea salt, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the 1/2 cup  of olive oil. Add the dried shiitakes and garlic and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes, kombu and sugar and simmer until thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Strain the pomodoro sauce through a fine-mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; season with kosher salt. Let cool to room temperature. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°  and line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the panko, flour and cocoa powder until combined. Add the olives and pulse until finely chopped. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Spread the streusel on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for about 15 minutes or until toasted and golden brown. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely. 

Step 3    

Spoon some of the pomodoro sauce onto a platter or plates. Arrange the tomato slices over the sauce and top with the  burrata. Generously sprinkle with the olive streusel and garnish with basil leaves  and fennel fronds, if using. Drizzle the salad with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt before serving.  

Make Ahead

The pomodoro sauce can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. The olive streusel can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container overnight.

Notes

Kombu (dried seaweed) is available at Whole Foods and from amazon.com.

