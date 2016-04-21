Beef, Turkey and Mushroom Meat Loaf

Step 1 Ingredients

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the mushrooms until finely chopped and scrape into a large bowl. Add the cereal and chicken broth to the processor and pulse until the cereal is coarsely crushed. Add to the mushrooms along with the egg whites, garlic, 1/4 cup of the ketchup and the salt and pepper. Add the beef and turkey and mix well with your hands.