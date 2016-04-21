Beef, Turkey and Mushroom Meat Loaf

For a healthier meat loaf, Restaurant Divided host and weight-loss guru Rocco DiSpirito cuts back the meat and swaps in mushrooms. He uses earthy creminis along with ground beef and turkey for a loaf that’s moist and tasty. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the mushrooms until finely chopped and scrape into a large bowl. Add the cereal and chicken broth to the processor and pulse until the cereal is coarsely crushed. Add to the mushrooms along with the egg whites, garlic, 1/4 cup of the ketchup and the salt and pepper. Add the beef and turkey and mix well with your hands.
On the prepared baking sheet, shape the meat mixture into a 12-by-5-inch oval and spread the remaining 1/4 cup of ketchup on top. Bake for 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf registers 165°. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing.
Make Ahead
Serve With
Mashed potatoes and roasted tomatoes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Really good combinations in this plate, I fully recommend this recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27