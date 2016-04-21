Beef, Turkey and Mushroom Meat Loaf
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Rocco DiSpirito

For a healthier meat loaf, Restaurant Divided host and weight-loss guru Rocco DiSpirito cuts back the meat and swaps in mushrooms. He uses earthy creminis along with ground beef and turkey for a loaf that’s moist and tasty. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces cremini mushrooms
  • 2 cups puffed rice cereal
  • 2/3 cup fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 large egg whites, lightly beaten
  • 4 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 cup ketchup or low-sugar ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 pound lean ground beef
  • 3/4 pound lean ground turkey

How to Make It

Step 1    Ingredients

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the mushrooms until finely chopped and scrape into a large bowl. Add the cereal and chicken broth to the processor and pulse until the cereal is coarsely crushed. Add to the mushrooms along with the egg whites, garlic, 1/4 cup of the ketchup and the salt and pepper. Add the beef and turkey and mix well with your hands.

Step 2    

On the prepared baking sheet, shape the meat mixture into a 12-by-5-inch oval and spread the remaining 1/4 cup of ketchup on top. Bake for 30 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the loaf registers 165°. Let stand for 5 minutes before slicing.

Make Ahead

The uncooked meat loaf can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

Serve With

Mashed potatoes and roasted tomatoes.

