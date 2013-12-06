Beef Tenderloin with Red Pepper-Walnut Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 SERVINGS, PLUS LEFTOVERS
Jan Newberry
August 1998

A toaster oven with convection heat cuts the cooking time of this roast by a third and the circulating hot air browns the meat evenly. If you're using a standard toaster oven or a conventional oven, adjust the roasting time accordingly. Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnuts (about 2 ounces)
  • 2 pounds beef tenderloin
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • One 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained and coarsely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped basil
  • 1 serrano or other small hot chile, seeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat a convection toaster oven to 450°. On a small pie plate, toast the walnuts for about 3 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop the nuts.

Step 2    

Season the beef with salt and pepper and roast in the toaster oven for about 35 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 125° to 130°. Transfer to a work surface, cover loosely with foil and let stand for about 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the red peppers, walnuts, basil, chile, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin; season with salt and pepper. Carve the roast into thick slices and serve with the red pepper sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Serve a mildly tannic Merlot with this rich meat dish—either a Bordeaux blend from France or South Africa.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up