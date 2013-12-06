Beef Tenderloin with Red Pepper-Walnut Sauce

A toaster oven with convection heat cuts the cooking time of this roast by a third and the circulating hot air browns the meat evenly. If you're using a standard toaster oven or a conventional oven, adjust the roasting time accordingly. Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat a convection toaster oven to 450°. On a small pie plate, toast the walnuts for about 3 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop the nuts.
Season the beef with salt and pepper and roast in the toaster oven for about 35 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 125° to 130°. Transfer to a work surface, cover loosely with foil and let stand for about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the red peppers, walnuts, basil, chile, olive oil, lemon juice and cumin; season with salt and pepper. Carve the roast into thick slices and serve with the red pepper sauce.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5