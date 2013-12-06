Beef Tenderloin with Red Pepper-Walnut Sauce

Preheat a convection toaster oven to 450°. On a small pie plate, toast the walnuts for about 3 minutes, or until fragrant and lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop the nuts.

Step 2

Season the beef with salt and pepper and roast in the toaster oven for about 35 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the meat registers 125° to 130°. Transfer to a work surface, cover loosely with foil and let stand for about 10 minutes.