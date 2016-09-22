Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Mushroom Sauce

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderate heat until golden brown, 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the stock and demiglace and bring to a boil. Simmer the sauce until thickened, 10 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mushroom sauce to a medium bowl or saucepan and keep warm. Clean the skillet.