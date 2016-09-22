Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Mushroom Sauce
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

Store-bought demiglace, a concentrated stock, is the base for this recipe’s silky mushroom sauce. A go-to in traditional French kitchens, it adds instant richness to a sauce that will taste like it’s been simmering for hours. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 12 ounces mixed mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 tablespoons demiglace (1.5 ounces)
  • Four 6-ounce center-cut beef tenderloin steaks
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the mushrooms and cook over moderate heat until golden brown, 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the stock and demiglace and bring to a boil. Simmer the sauce until thickened, 10 minutes. Whisk in the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mushroom sauce to a medium bowl or saucepan and keep warm. Clean the skillet.

Step 2    

Heat the skillet. Rub the steaks with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sear over moderately high heat until browned, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook the steaks until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 125°, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Serve the steaks with the mushroom sauce.

Make Ahead

The mushroom sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days and reheated gently before serving.

Serve With

Mashed potatoes and sautéed Broccolini.

Suggested Pairing

An herb-inflected red blend: 2012 Robert Sinskey Vineyards Los Carneros POV.

