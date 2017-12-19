Beef Tartare with Celery and Parmigiano-Reggiano 
Peter Frank Edwards
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Brooks Reitz
January 2018

Crumbly cheese, crunchy celery and umami-rich colatura give this tartare an Italian accent and layers of flavor and texture. Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 baguette, cut diagonally into 1/4-inch-thick slices 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • One 1 1/4-ounce chunk Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, chopped 
  • 1 teaspoon colatura or Asian fish sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 2 pounds Angus beef tenderloin, cut into 1/4-inch dice 
  • 1 celery stalk, finely chopped, plus leaves for garnish 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange baguette slices on a large baking sheet, and brush each with olive oil. Bake until crostini are golden brown, about 7 minutes. Let cool. 

Step 2    

In a mini food processor, pulse cheese until finely crumbled. In a large bowl, whisk cheese with the 1/4 cup olive oil, colatura, lemon juice, and crushed red pepper. Add beef and chopped celery, season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with celery leaves, and serve with crostini. 

