Beef Tartare with Celery and Parmigiano-Reggiano 

Preheat oven to 350°. Arrange baguette slices on a large baking sheet, and brush each with olive oil. Bake until crostini are golden brown, about 7 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2

In a mini food processor, pulse cheese until finely crumbled. In a large bowl, whisk cheese with the 1/4 cup olive oil, colatura, lemon juice, and crushed red pepper. Add beef and chopped celery, season with salt and pepper, and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving bowl, garnish with celery leaves, and serve with crostini.