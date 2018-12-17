Beef Tallow–Baked Yorkshire Pudding

Yorkshire pudding was born in the days of roaring hearth fires, where it was baked underneath roasting spits of meat, catching the juices. Chef Sean Searley spoons off beef tallow, the clear fat drippings pooling below a resting beef roast, to grease the tins.
How to Make It
Whisk together milk and eggs in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in flour and salt until well combined. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard any lumps. Cover and chill batter 3 hours or up to overnight.
Place a large 12-cup muffin pan (6 ounces per cup) on middle oven rack. Preheat oven to 425°F. When oven is preheated, remove pan, and add 3/4 teaspoon beef tallow to 8 muffin cups. Return muffin pan to oven, and heat until tallow is hot but not smoking, about 6 minutes.
Pour about 1/4 cup batter into each muffin cup with hot tallow, and bake at 425°F until golden brown and puffed, 16 to 20 minutes. (Do not open oven while baking or puddings will collapse.) Using an offset spatula or a butter knife, carefully remove puddings from pan, and serve immediately.