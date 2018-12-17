Beef Tallow–Baked Yorkshire Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together milk and eggs in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in flour and salt until well combined. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard any lumps. Cover and chill batter 3 hours or up to overnight.

Step 2 Place a large 12-cup muffin pan (6 ounces per cup) on middle oven rack. Preheat oven to 425°F. When oven is preheated, remove pan, and add 3/4 teaspoon beef tallow to 8 muffin cups. Return muffin pan to oven, and heat until tallow is hot but not smoking, about 6 minutes.