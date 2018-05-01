Beef Tallow Potatoes with Spicy Paprika 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 500°F. Place potatoes in a large saucepan, and add water to cover by 1 inch. Season with 1 tablespoon salt, and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10 minutes. Drain potatoes and let stand until cool enough to handle.

Step 2 While potatoes cool, place beef fat in a small saucepan; cook over medium-low, stirring often, until rendered to about 1/2 cup melted fat, 15 to 20 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids.

Step 3 Arrange potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Place a second rimmed baking sheet on potatoes, rimmed side up, and press down gently to crush potatoes without breaking them apart. Drizzle potatoes with half of the melted beef fat; turn potatoes to coat.

Step 4 Roast potatoes in preheated oven until bottoms are golden, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and drizzle with remaining melted beef fat; turn potatoes to coat. Return to oven, and roast at 500°F until crispy and golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.