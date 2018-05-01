Beef Suya 

These street food–inspired skewers come from Nigeria. We’re using tender beef short rib here, marinated in a fresh paste of peanut, ginger, and chili powder before a quick turn on the grill. The long bamboo skewers provide enough friction to keep the thin slices of meat in place.
Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes
How to Make It
Pulse peanuts in a food processor until finely chopped. Add garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, ginger, salt, and pepper; pulse to combine. With processor running, gradually add oil until a thick paste forms.
Combine short ribs and peanut mixture in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or up to overnight.
Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Thread short ribs onto skewers, brush lightly with oil, and season lightly with salt. Grill, turning once or twice, until lightly charred and nearly cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter; squeeze lemon half over skewers. Serve with sliced red onion, tomato, and cucumber.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5