Beef Suya 

Combine short ribs and peanut mixture in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or up to overnight.

Step 3

Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Thread short ribs onto skewers, brush lightly with oil, and season lightly with salt. Grill, turning once or twice, until lightly charred and nearly cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter; squeeze lemon half over skewers. Serve with sliced red onion, tomato, and cucumber.