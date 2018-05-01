Beef Suya 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
June 2018

These street food–inspired skewers come from Nigeria. We’re using tender beef short rib here, marinated in a fresh paste of peanut, ginger, and chili powder before a quick turn on the grill. The long bamboo skewers provide enough friction to keep the thin slices of meat in place.
Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup unsalted roasted peanuts 
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder 
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder 
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder 
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • 1 tablespoon black pepper 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 1/2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, frozen 20 minutes and very thinly sliced lengthwise 
  • 12 large wooden skewers, soaked in water 1 hour 
  • 1/2 lemon 
  • Sliced red onion, tomato, and cucumber, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pulse peanuts in a food processor until finely chopped. Add garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, ginger, salt, and pepper; pulse to combine. With processor running, gradually add oil until a thick paste forms.

Step 2    

Combine short ribs and peanut mixture in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly. Cover and refrigerate at least 6 hours or up to overnight.

Step 3    

Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F), or heat a grill pan over medium-high, and brush grate with oil. Thread short ribs onto skewers, brush lightly with oil, and season lightly with salt. Grill, turning once or twice, until lightly charred and nearly cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a platter; squeeze lemon half over skewers. Serve with sliced red onion, tomato, and cucumber.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up