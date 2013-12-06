Beef Stroganoff

Step 1

In each of 2 large skillets, melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion to one skillet and the mushrooms to the other. Season both with salt and pepper and cook over high heat until the onion is softened and the mushrooms are browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Off the heat, add the Cognac to the mushrooms. Cook over high heat until evaporated, about 10 seconds. Add the mushrooms to the onion and wipe out the skillet. Add the stock to the mushrooms and boil until nearly evaporated, 5 minutes. Stir in the crème fraîche and mustard and simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes; keep warm.