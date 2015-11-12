Beef Stew with Dill

In this lovely, lighter-than-most beef stew, F&W’s Justin Chapple simmers chuck until it’s super tender before adding carrots, peas, spinach and dill. Slideshow: More Beef Stew Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Season the meat with salt and pepper and add it to the saucepan in a single layer. Cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Add the stock and shallots and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat until the meat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours.
Add the carrots to the saucepan and simmer until tender, about 12 minutes. Add the peas, spinach and dill and cook until the spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Ladle the stew into bowls and serve with crusty bread.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Margaret Johns
Review Body: I loved loved loooooved this stew.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-02