Beef Stew with Dill
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Serves 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
December 2015

In this lovely, lighter-than-most beef stew, F&W’s Justin Chapple simmers chuck until it’s super tender before adding carrots, peas, spinach and dill. Slideshow: More Beef Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds beef chuck, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 6 shallots, halved
  • 1/2 pound carrots, cut into 2-inch lengths
  • 1 1/2 cups frozen peas
  • 5 ounces curly spinach
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • Crusty bread, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Season the meat with salt and pepper and add it to the saucepan in a single layer. Cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until browned all over, about 10 minutes. Add the stock and shallots and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat until the meat is tender, about 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2    

Add the carrots to the saucepan and simmer until tender, about 12 minutes. Add the peas, spinach and dill and cook until the spinach is wilted, about 2 minutes. Ladle the stew into bowls and serve with crusty bread.

Make Ahead

The stew can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

