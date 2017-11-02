Beef Rib Roast

Butcher Jocelyn Guest of White Gold in NYC salts her rib roast in the fridge overnight to amp up its terrific flavor. To cook, she roasts it at low heat, for meltingly tender meat, before giving it a blast of high heat to develop a golden crust. Slideshow: More Roast Recipes
How to Make It
Wedge the thyme sprigs into the hinge between the bones and meat of the rib roast. Season the roast all over with the 1/4 cup of salt and place bone side down on a plate; refrigerate uncovered overnight.
Set the roast in a roasting pan and let stand at room temperature for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 225°. Cook the roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 90°, about 2 hours. Remove the pan from the oven and increase the oven temperature to 500°. Once the oven is at 500°, transfer the roast back to the oven and cook until golden brown and 110° to 115° for rare, 15 to 30 minutes. (Alternatively, you can let the roast rest at room temperature for 2 hours before roasting at 500°; it will take 30 to 40 minutes to reach 110°.) Transfer the roast to a carving board. Dot with the butter, tent with foil and let stand for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, set the roasting pan over 2 burners over moderately high heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the capers and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the Cognac, then the beef stock. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the cream, season with salt and pepper and pour the gravy into a pitcher or gravy boat. Discard the string and thyme sprigs from the roast, carve the meat and serve.
Review Body: Did this rib roast recipe for Christmas Eve family dinner - many raves! Roast turned out a beautiful medium rare - very pink, no translucence - just all tender and moist. The crust was a bit too salty for us - should have used Diamond Crystal. The shallot, caper, cognac sauce was heavenly - could have maybe used a touch more cream. Will definitely do this one again!
