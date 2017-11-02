Beef Rib Roast
Con Poulos
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
5 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jocelyn Guest
December 2017

Butcher Jocelyn Guest of White Gold in NYC salts her rib roast in the fridge overnight to amp up its terrific flavor. To cook, she roasts it at low heat, for meltingly tender meat, before giving it a blast of high heat to develop a golden crust. Slideshow: More Roast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch of thyme sprigs 
  • One 6 1/2-pound prime rib roast with 4 ribs—hinged, frenched and tied 
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt, plus more for seasoning 
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into small cubes 
  • 2 medium shallots, minced 
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers 
  • 1 tablespoon Cognac 
  • 2 cups beef stock or low-sodium broth 
  • 3 tablespoons heavy cream 
  • Pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Wedge the thyme sprigs into the hinge between the bones and meat of the rib roast. Season the roast all over with the  1/4 cup of salt and place bone side down on a plate; refrigerate uncovered overnight.

Step 2    

Set the roast in a roasting pan and let stand at room temperature for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 225°. Cook the roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 90°, about 2 hours. Remove the pan from the oven and increase the oven temperature to 500°. Once the oven is at 500°, transfer the roast back to the oven and cook until golden brown and 110° to 115° for rare, 15 to 30 minutes. (Alternatively, you can let the roast rest at room temperature for 2 hours before roasting at 500°; it will take 30 to 40 minutes to reach 110°.) Transfer the roast to a carving board. Dot with the butter, tent with foil and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, set the roasting pan over 2 burners over moderately high heat. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, for  1 minute. Add the capers and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the Cognac, then the beef stock. Bring to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the cream, season with salt and pepper and pour the gravy into a pitcher or gravy boat. Discard the string and thyme sprigs from the roast, carve the meat and serve.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up