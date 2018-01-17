Beef Pho
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Qui Tran
February 2018

This fragrant Beef Pho from Chef Qui Tran of Nudo House in St. Louis centers on his masterful broth. Rice noodles; tender flank steak; and bright, fresh herbs and chiles complete each bowl. Slideshow: Chicken Pho

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds dried thin rice noodles (banh pho) 
  • 5 cups sliced Flank Steak (see Note)
  • 6 quarts Master Pho Broth (see Note)
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion 
  • 1 cup basil leaves or small basil sprigs 
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro 
  • 1/2 cup sliced scallions 
  • 2 Fresno chiles or jalapeños, thinly sliced into rings 

How to Make It

Step

Cook noodles according to package directions. Divide among 8 large, deep soup bowls. Top evenly with flank steak, and add 3 cups broth to each bowl. Top evenly with onion, basil, cilantro, scallions, and chiles. 

Notes

Flank Steak and Master Pho Broth

