This fragrant Beef Pho from Chef Qui Tran of Nudo House in St. Louis centers on his masterful broth. Rice noodles; tender flank steak; and bright, fresh herbs and chiles complete each bowl. Slideshow: Chicken Pho
How to Make It
Cook noodles according to package directions. Divide among 8 large, deep soup bowls. Top evenly with flank steak, and add 3 cups broth to each bowl. Top evenly with onion, basil, cilantro, scallions, and chiles.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: happyhill160
Review Body: This is amazing! It takes time, but is not complicated. The perfect dish to make for a big group over the course of a day. I used marrow bones since the grocery store didn't have knuckle bones. IMPORTANT: the 1/4 C of salt at the end was WAY too much. I would add Tbs by Tbs until you have the taste you want. If I had used the whole thing the broth would have been ruined. This will give us leftovers for a few days. Yum! Incredible depth of flavor.My teen daughters RAVED!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-02
Author Name: happyhill160
Review Body: forgot the stars. This goes with the comment about the salt.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-02-02