Author Name: happyhill160

Review Body: This is amazing! It takes time, but is not complicated. The perfect dish to make for a big group over the course of a day. I used marrow bones since the grocery store didn't have knuckle bones. IMPORTANT: the 1/4 C of salt at the end was WAY too much. I would add Tbs by Tbs until you have the taste you want. If I had used the whole thing the broth would have been ruined. This will give us leftovers for a few days. Yum! Incredible depth of flavor.My teen daughters RAVED!

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2018-02-02