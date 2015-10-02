Beef à la Mode
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
3 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Russ Crandall
October 2014

This French variation of traditional pot roast differs from traditional American pot roasts by threading long strips of pork fat through a tough cut of beef to add fat and flavor; for the home chef, braising the roast in a sauce flavored with cured pork works just as well. Slideshow: Quick Beef Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3- to 5-pound chuck roast or boneless short ribs
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 ounces bacon, pancetta or salt pork, cubed
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 cup red wine
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 4 sprigs fresh parsley, divided
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 cups beef stock plus more if needed
  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 celery root, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • Zest of 1/2 lemon (1 teaspoon), thinly sliced
  • 1/2 lemon zest

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the chuck roast dry with paper towels, then rub all over with the ground nutmeg. Sprinkle both sides generously with kosher salt and black pepper.

Step 2    

Warm a Dutch oven on medium-low heat, then add the bacon. Sauté, lowering the heat as needed, until crispy and the fat has rendered, about 8 minutes. With a slotted spoon, remove the bacon; there should be about 1 tablespoon of liquid fat left in the Dutch oven (if there’s less, add a tablespoon of lard or coconut oil). Adjust the heat to medium-high and allow to come to temperature, about 1 minute.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Gently blot any accumulated liquid from the chuck roast with a paper towel, then add the roast to the Dutch oven. Brown on both sides until a deep brown crust forms, about 3 minutes per side, then remove the roast and set aside. Reduce heat to medium and add the diced onion, sautéing until translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the vinegar and wine and deglaze. Return the bacon to the pot, then add the roast, thyme, half of the parsley and the bay leaves. Pour enough stock to cover 3/4 of the roast, then bring to a simmer.

Step 4    

Cover the Dutch oven and put it in the oven. Braise until almost tender, about 2 hours. Add the carrots and celery root and cook until tender, another 30 to 45 minutes.

Step 5    

Gently remove the roast and set aside to rest, covering loosely with tinfoil. Strain the liquid and reserve the bacon and vegetables; set aside. Return the liquid to the Dutch oven and simmer on medium-high heat until reduced by half, about 6 minutes. As it reduces, slice the roast and arrange on a platter with the vegetables. Chop the remaining two sprigs of parsley and thinly slice the lemon zest, then combine. Pour the reduced liquid over the roast and vegetables, then garnish with parsley and lemon zest.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up